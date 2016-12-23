Cameroon: South West - GS Ediki Gets Toilet

The 300 pupils of Government Primary School Ediki in Mbonge Sub-division, Meme Division of the South West Region, now have a four-compartment toilet facility, two hand washing stations and renovated classrooms.

Sona Agnes, Headmistress of the school, received the keys to the amenities from Nquenya, President of KOICA Alumni Association of Cameroon, KAAC, on 18 October 2016. This was in the presence of the Meme Divisional Delegate of Basic Education, Sabas Asong, the traditional ruler of Ediki, Chief Njume Peter, and hundreds of pupils and villagers. The facilities, evaluated at CFA Three Million, were donated by Cameroonians who studied in South Korea, through the KOICA Alumni Association Cameroon. Nquenya praised excellent ties between Korea and Cameroon and urged the students to make judicious use of the gifts that were prompted by the former unhygienic conditions of the school.

Accompanied by Linda Atchou, KAAC's Secretary, she explained that the gesture has as goal to enhance learning and sanitary conditions. It also aims making hand-washing a habit so as to impact healthy living among pupils and villagers. That is why the handing over ceremony coincided with the Hand Washing Day on 15 October and the Happy Toilet Day on 19 October. Sabas Asong described the gesture as timely and most appropriate. He called for their proper use for sustenance so as to attract future donations.

Government Primary School, Ediki, created in 1972, is a roadside school on the highway from Kumba to Buea. It has an enrolment of 300 pupils and seven teachers. A Buea-based NGO, Nkong Hilltop Association for Development (NADEV), was recently contacted for advice on which school to benefit from KAAC's support.