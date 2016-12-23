Cameroon: "Amen Believers" Fill Social Media Churches

By typing Amen and sharing a post, naive users believe they will get salvation, children, jobs, husbands etc.

"You will have a child, get married, have a husband, and build a house before the end of this year. If you believe type Amen and share," are the prayers of Facebook and WhatsApp worshipers who take off time to read and reply to posts from some "men of God". They believe with just a simple click or typing Amen and sharing, their hearts' desire will be fulfilled.

Naive social media users, most of them non Christians will immediately type Amen without a second thought, especially when they are desperate to have what has been presented. For example, a picture of twin babies was recently posted and more than 500,000 people typed Amen with most of them women.

Though the messages are always positive, their coming with conditions is what preoccupies some users of the aforementioned social media. While some messages go as far as mentioning a specific day that something good will happen to the person who shares, others carry threatening messages like "if you don't type Amen and send to 20 people in five minutes, something negative will befall you". The sources of such messages are hardly traced since people share immediately they receive in order not to miss their blessings. To men of God, the propagation on social media is not only a fallacy but misleading God's people.

According to Pastor Makain Jesse, salvation is not shared through social media but it comes to those who receive Jesus as their Lord and Savour through true repentance and believing that Jesus died, was buried, rose from the dead and is still alive.