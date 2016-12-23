23 December 2016

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Minister Decries Teachers Positing At Unity Schools

By Misbahu Bashir

Minister of State for Education, Professor Anthony Anwukah has said many teachers in unity colleges have stayed in those schools longer than necessary.

He made the assertion in a statement signed by Agidike Abdul Onu of the press and public relations unit of the ministry of education, Abuja. The minister said some colleges are 'overstaffed,' while many of the "staff have over stayed in their colleges, constituting themselves as landlords, institutions and ungovernable' in their own perspective."

The Minister who also inspected some projects completed by the African Development Bank (ADB) including students' hostels, and ultra modern Business Development Centre (BDC) at FSTC Orozo, Abuja said the centre provides opportunity for students to engage in several skills acquisition activities including, production of house hold items such as paint, liquid soap, bleach, air freshener, petroleum jelly and balms among others.

He called on staff unions and the Parents Teachers' Associations (PTAs) to operate within the law and avoid 'dictating to management of the colleges.'

