22 December 2016

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: A Military Court Sentences Six Militants to Life in Jail

Somali Military Court on Thursday sentenced six Al-Shabaab militants to life term in prison after they were found guilty of being terrorist group members and attacked regional state of Galmudug early this year， an official said.

Hassan Ali Nur Shute， Chairperson of the Somali military Court， ruled that the six were among 41 militants who were captured from east of Mudug region under Galmudug State on March 24.

"The Prosecutors sat for the hearing case of six terrorist members of Al-Shabaab， they are Abdullahi Sh. Hussein Hassan (27)， Mohamed Aden Kayr (30)， Ibrahim Hassan Isak (38)， Omar Hassan Nor (29)， Mohamed Mohamud Nor (34)， Mohamud Moallim (30). The six were found guilty of being terrorist members after being captured in a war with Galmudug State forces in central Somalia on March 24，" Shute said.

He added that these members will end their life time in prison. The military court often carries out sentence to Al-Shabaab militants and some government soldiers to either long term sentences or death penalties， a move rights groups have condemned.

