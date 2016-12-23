Somalia: At Least 3 People Killed in Mogadishu Blast

At least 3 people, including a government soldier were killed on Thursday after a remote-controlled landmine blast ripped through a garage in Mogadishu, a witness and police said. The eyewitnesses said the bomb went off outside a big garage at Black sea junction in Mogadishu's Hodon district in the afternoon, targeting Somali security forces in the area.

Four others, among them three civilians were injured in the IED blast and were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, according to a police officer in the scene. No group has yet claimed credit for the deadly bomb attack in Mogadishu, but police said they believed Al shabaab was responsible for the carnage.