23 December 2016

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Hails Veteran Journalist, Oyebola At 80

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isiaka Wakili

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated a renowned journalist, author and publisher, Chief Areoye Oyebola, on his 80th birthday.

The president's congratulatory message was contained in a message Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

Buhari joined the entire media industry, publishers, family and friends of Oyebola in celebrating the lofty achievements of the octogenarian who served as editor of Daily Times, commissioner in Western State of Nigeria, Oyo State and on the boards of many public and private institutions.

He reiterated that the patriotism and commitment displayed by Oyebola in nation building had been clearly demonstrated in his early participation in politics as well as his relentless pursuit of justice and fairness in joining NADECO and Afenifere during the troubling times in Nigeria's democracy.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God grant Oyebola longer life, good health and more strength to continue serving the country he loves, and humanity in general.

Nigeria

Delta Militants Disguised as Fulani, Planning Attacks in Kaduna

Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has said security agents are on the trail of those instigating crisis in… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.