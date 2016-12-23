Nigeria: Buhari Hails Veteran Journalist, Oyebola At 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated a renowned journalist, author and publisher, Chief Areoye Oyebola, on his 80th birthday.

The president's congratulatory message was contained in a message Thursday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

Buhari joined the entire media industry, publishers, family and friends of Oyebola in celebrating the lofty achievements of the octogenarian who served as editor of Daily Times, commissioner in Western State of Nigeria, Oyo State and on the boards of many public and private institutions.

He reiterated that the patriotism and commitment displayed by Oyebola in nation building had been clearly demonstrated in his early participation in politics as well as his relentless pursuit of justice and fairness in joining NADECO and Afenifere during the troubling times in Nigeria's democracy.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God grant Oyebola longer life, good health and more strength to continue serving the country he loves, and humanity in general.