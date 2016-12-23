23 December 2016

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Boy (15) Splashes $3k Loot On Harlot

By Margaret Matibiri

A 15-year-old Marondera boy reportedly stole $3 000 from his parents and splashed the loot on a 31-year-old sex worker in Msasa Park, Harare.

The teenager met Rumbidzaishe Gwangangwa at night in the Avenues area before the two proceeded to the woman's house where they had consensual sexual intercourse.

The two then agreed to stay together whereupon the minor reportedly bought property for his new-found lover using the stolen money.

Gwangwangwa appeared in court on Wednesday charged with having sexual intercourse with a minor.

She appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Anny Ndiyara and was remanded to January 13 for trial. She is out of custody on $20 bail.

Prosecuting, Ms Molleen Murozvi alleged that on December 16 at around 10:30pm the boy met Gwangwangwa in the Avenues area of Harare. It is alleged Gwangwangwa took him to her house in Msasa Park.

It is the State's case that the two agreed to stay together as husband and wife.

Information later reached the teenager's desperate father who lodged a police report, leading to Gwangwangwa's arrest.

