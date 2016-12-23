Enugu — Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday enjoined elders and leaders in Igbo land not to encourage their youths to engage in restiveness or continue agitation on their own as only the elders, in their experience and wisdom, could take right decisons.

Chief Obasanjo who spoke as a special guest of honour during the maiden edition of the South East Economic and Security Summit held at the Government House lodge, Enugu, said although the youth's agitation was understandable, elders and leaders in the zone should not allow the young ones to continue with it on their own.

Apparently referring to the pro-Biafra agitations, Obasanjo said, "Now, we have a challenge of youth restiveness which must be understandable because here are these young people who have education without employment; they have skill without production; they have today but they are not sure of tomorrow. You should expect some agitations from them but should we leave them with that agitation on their own? No."

Former Secretary General of the Common Wealth and chairman of the occasion, Chief Emeka Anyaoku decried the poor state of infrastructure in the southeast zone, and appealed to the federal government to fix them.