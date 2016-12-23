Nigeria: Police Arrest 636 Kidnappers, Armed Robbers in 2016

Bauchi — The Bauchi state Police Command arrested 636 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers and cattle rustlers in the state within the last one year.

The Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, disclosed this in Bauchi yesterday while briefing the press on the achievements of the command between January and December 2016, specifying that the suspected criminals included 167 kidnappers and 204 armed robbers.

He said the command rescued 163 hostages, made up largely of women and children within the period, and that arms, ammunition, domestic animals and other exhibits were recovered from the arrested suspects.

He said out of the suspects arrested, 603 had been charged to court for prosecution, 10 cleared and 23 still under investigation.