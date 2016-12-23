Burundi Security Ministry Satisfied With Its 2016 Achievements

While presenting the annual report of activities carried out by the Ministry of Public Security on 21 December, Alain Guillaume Bunyoni, Minister of Public Security said the year 2016 was characterized by heightened security throughout the country. He, however, evoked some cases of assassinations, enforced disappearances and armed attacks without giving figures.

"Few cases of crimes have been reported including grenade attacks and automatic firearms targeting security forces and senior government officials, dead bodies found here and there, selective killings, mostly linked to account settling or land conflicts, cases of kidnapping, assassination attempts, armed robbery,... " said Bunyoni.

Anschaire Nikoyagize, Chairman of the Iteka Human Rights League says the harassment of members of the opposition has been accentuated from October 2016 to date.

Iteka Human Right League recorded "272 arrests and 16 cases of disappearance in October, 295 arrests and 39 disappearances in November, and 246 arrests and 16 disappearances in the first two weeks of December".

"All these people are accused of participating in the armed groups," said Nikoyagize.

The Minister of Public Security accuses the Iteka Human Rights League of being biased. "I think the Iteka league should be honest and see if the reports it produces are good or bad for the Burundian people. If it provides numbers of deaths to get funds for its functioning, this human rights league should go to other places where these acts of killings, enforced disappearances are committed without the intervention of the authorities, "said Bunyoni adding that the ministry at the head of which he is achieved its objectives at 90%.

Iteka is one of five suspended Burundian civil society organizations. Those organizations are known for their fight against Nkurunziza's 3rd term. Pascal Barandagiye, Minister of Home Affairs, struck them off on 19 October 2016.