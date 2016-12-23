Rwanda: CLA's Christmas Cantata Attracts Thousands

Thousands of people converged at Christian Life Assembly - CLA, for what most patrons described as a "massive theatrical performance" to happen this year in Kigali.

The free gospel musical production dubbed, "This Child is God", saw the Nyarutarama based Church transformed into a theater stage involving more than 200 performers on Wednesday evening.

The production, in its second year, is based on the story of the birth of Jesus Christ through the eyes of an old man in the bible called Simeon.

Festival goers witnessed performances by actors, a professional orchestra, a choir, costume designers, stage designers, and audio-visual engineers.

The two hour production featured performances in ballet, traditional dances and songs with the inspirational and educative messages.

The stage was well lit; lights and sound were perfect and the performances were incredible, thus allowing patrons to enjoy a spectacular evening at CLA. After the performances, the production team led the audience into the praise and worship session, followed by a brief preaching by one of the church's pastors.

This year's 4-day festival features drama, songs, and dances, among other activities. The performances start from 5p.m every day, and the production is in English.

The Christmas Cantata runs until Saturday, on Christmas Eve.