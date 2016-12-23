Burundi: National Assembly Calls for Revision of 'Zero State's Fleet of Vehicles Policy'

In a commentary on the 2017 budget presented by the president of the general accounting office on 21 December in the National Assembly, different MPs proposed the review of the policy to reduce state owned vehicles (Charroi Zero).

BIF 2.4 bn have been proposed to be used in the state's fleet of vehicle in the bill on the budget.

Coyitungiye Claveur MP said the zero state's fleet of vehicles' policy "charroi zero" has not been enforced. «We need a report to see the extent to which it has been implemented", he said.

Baranyizigije Jacqueline MP said the state should ask public vehicle users to give them back. "The government did not respect the "charroi zero" policy. Furthermore, the vehicles are given out at much cheaper price. This causes a huge loss for the government", Baranyizigije said.

MP Juvenal Ndayiragije also stressed that the government is losing." Among those who have got the state vehicles, some of them can still get other ones next year. BIF 3 bn was reserved for this sector in 2015. BIF 2.4bn is added now. This is great loss for the government", Ndayiragije said.

"We need an immediate reassessment of the policy. We cannot understand how it has been abandoned", Gélase Ndabirabe MP said, appealing to the government to give them the report about this policy.

Elysé Ndaye, General Accounting Office President, said he had also seen the problem, but added his task was to give recommendations not to impose. "We recommend the government to review the policy", he said.

Pascal Nyabenda, Chairman of the National Assembly, calls on the General Accounting Office to do its best to bring the assessement about "charroi zero" policy as soon as possible.