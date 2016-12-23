Gospel musician Duncan Zgambo, popularly known as Gwamba, who is also the in-law of Malawi's South African based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri survived death in the closing hours of Wednesday after he was involved in what is described as a 'planned accident' by an unknown thugs in a hit-and-run vehicle.

According to one of his friends, Gwamba was travelling from his residence in Lilongwe going to Area 18 to pick up his band mates for practice ahead of his 'God is my boss' album launch at BICC.

As he joined the main road at the T-Junction near Cherub Private School, a Toyota Hilux, which is believed to have been waiting, cruised towards his car and hit it.

"The car just came out of nowhere and hit Gwamba's car despite there being so much space. It's like they were waiting for him to cause an accident. He is now at the hospital where he has been admitted," explained a pal.

It is not known who might have been behind the occurrence, although speculations have been going strong that some political figures are not happy with his upcoming show to the fact that he has a surprise act who is believed to be Major 1, prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

This did not go down well with such political figures that feel like Bushiri is playing hide and seek on trying to get closer to the people.

Efforts to reach any representative from ECG church were unsuccessful as the man of God is yet to appoint a media liason officer following the firing of Kelvin Sulugwe who used to be the Public Relations Officer.

Gwamba will launch his gospel debut album on December 24, supported by Onesimus (Armstrong Kalua), Thocco Katimba, James Nee, Ethel Kamwendo and many more others.

Major 1 might also attend as speculated, but it is not yet comfirmed.