23 December 2016

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Airtel Malawi Launches Panet Bundles

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Mobile telecommunications network operator Airtel Malawi on Tuesday evening, treated urban youth to a data fair and launch of Airtel PaNet bundles at the Blantyre Sports Club.

Several influential urban artists and showbiz personalities witnessed the event that added colour to the vibrancy of Airtel Internet.

Hashtag #AirtelPaNet trended highly on Twitter as celebrities created a big buzz about the launch which was hosted by urban music radio personality Joy Nathu

Also present during the function were footballers from Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers FC.

Some of these players present were Peter Wadabwa, Stanely Sanudi, Fischer Kondowe and Chiukepo Msowoya.

Artist who performed during the colorful ceremony included Martse, Nepman, Mafo and Sangie.

The pictures ARE highlighting some key moments of the night.

