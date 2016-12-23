Malawi: Even Goodall Gondwe Cannot Rule Malawi Because He Is Northernor - Minister Jappie

Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango, who is als national campaign director of ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is sticking to his guns that northern region cannot produce a President, saying even Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Goodall Gondwe can not rule Malawi despite his credentials, saying it is not possible for the country to be led by a northernor.

Gondwe says he is not harbouring ambitions of succeeding President Peter Mutharika. Aspirants for the presidency in DPP are largely from the Lomwe belt who include Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water DevelopmentGeorge Chaponda and Presidential advisor Ben Phiri,.

The DPP campaign director, who is a northernor and MP in Rumphi West, argued that the political arithmetic of the voting population in the north works to the disadvantage of the minority region.

"The north cannot produce a president. We should just join the DPP which is assured of ruling the country," he said in Luweredzi in Mzimba during the official opening of a bridge.

Gondwe also comes from Mzimba and is DPP vice president but Mhango said anyone from the north who has the credentials should just be supporting DPP which has the support base is in the south which is more populated than any other region in the country.

But human right activist Billy Mayaya has joined the chorus of Malawians in criticizing garrulous Mhango for mocking northerners that they should stop dreaming of ruling the country at some point

"The true stupidity of a bootlicker! Every Malawian has the right to stand for political office irrespective of ethnicity and gender. If this is the calibre of leaders we have in cabinet, no wonder we have so much mediocrity," wrote Mayaya on his official Facebook page.

Raymundo Chifundo Magangani added his voice when he wrote that Mhango don't deserve to be called a Minister.

"Jappy or gwape whatever you call yourself, you have just proven to the world that you have a brain of a cockroach... thanks for not thinking straight, I guess your are in that position because DPP chose those who do not think like human but insects," he said.

Another concerned citizen identified as Humphrey Kaunga Nyirenda said: "Whether one likes it or not, a day is coming when someone from the mighty North will rule this country. God's plan is not man's. Population is nothing if God's hand has endorsed. In Rwanda a person from the minority tribe is the one who is steering their whole country. Wake up Jappie."

Cornelius Chisambi said: "Is not from the North. His father came from somewhere. And it just shows that his level of education is very low. It's just unfortunate that the government hires such type of people for ministerial positions. Do you think such minds can help to develop our country. I know him. Panthawi ya campaign amayenda ndi sing'anga. He is completely nothing."

Meanwhile debate continues on social media over the remarks uttered by Mhango with others asking the Minister to apologise.