Nigeria: Protection of Mining Communities Critical to Resource Development - Minister

The minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr, Kayode Fayemi, has reiterated that protection of the interests of the federal, state and local communities remain the best approach to the development of the mineral resources in the country.

Dr. Fayemi stated this on Monday in Sokoto where he and the minister of state, Hon. Abubakar Bawa Bwari, were guests at a dinner organized in their honour at the Special Purpose Vehicle Workshop holding in the state.

According to the minister, Sokoto State occupied a large space of the country's resource corridor and assured that they were not there to just promote the development of these resources but also as an indication of support for states that were naturally endowed to develop their resources.

In his remarks, Governor of Sokoto State Waziri Tambwal pledged the willingness of the state and of the sister states of Kebbi and Zamfara to join hands and realise the country's goal of developing alternative revenue earners for Nigeria.