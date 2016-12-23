23 December 2016

Nigeria: Aero Resumes, Operates Three Flights

By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — Aero Contractors, Nigeria's oldest domestic carrier is finally back in the sky after four months of suspending operations.

The Airline had announced it would re- launch flight operations on Wednesday but the operations did not start until Thursday.

It was learnt that the airline started selling tickets on Thursday and operated three scheduled flights to Lagos, Port Harcourt and Warri as promised.

The flights were operated with the airline's Boeing 737-400/500 and the Dash8-Q400.

Though online booking at the website of the airline was not accessible on Wednesday, it has been reactivated as of the time of filing this report following commencement of full operations.

However investigation by Daily Trust indicates that only flights emanating from Lagos were operated. Abuja operation has not started as of yesterday.

Also, at the counter of the airline at the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2, a ticketing official said there was no flight again for the day.

"We would be having flight tomorrow. You know we are just starting and we are still trying to perfect things", the official said.

CEO of the airline, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu in a chat with Daily Trust expressed delight with the response of the airline's customers to the commencement of flight schedule, assuring that the airline is coming out strong to give the customers maximum satisfaction.

