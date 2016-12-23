Kaduna — Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has said security agents are on the trail of those instigating crisis in the southern senatorial part of the state.

He also said investigations have revealed plans to use Niger Delta militants to disguise as Fulani to attack people in the zone.

El-Rufai who spoke during a media chat on Wednesday night in Kaduna, said he was aware politicians were sponsoring the attacks and were benefitting from the crisis, asserting that they would be arrested and prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others.

The governor disclosed that plans were underway to establish two military formations in the Southern part as a way of ending the crisis, stressing that the state government got assurances of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Ministry of Defence and Chief of Army Staff on the request to site the military formations.

He said the proposed military formations would be in Fadan Karshi in Sanga and Kauru local government areas respectively to provide rapid response to acts of criminality.

The governor said that in the meantime, the presence of security personnel had been beefed up in the area to stem the tide of violence.

In a related move to address insecurity, the Kaduna State government yesterday held an emergency meeting with the state council of traditional rulers with a call on them to caution their people against crisis.

Speaking during the meeting, Deputy Governor of the state, Barnabas Bala Bantex who represented the state Governor Nasir El-rufai, described the killings and tension in Southern Kaduna as unfortunate, saying, "I will like to assure our people that the present leadership in the state has no secret agenda of pursuing ethnic or religious agenda. The bandits killing people in southern Kaduna and states like Zamfara are not doing it based on religion. They are criminals," he said.

The meeting had in attendance the Emir of Zazzau, Emir of Kagaro, Emir of Birnin Gwari, Chief of Ninzo and Atta Adara, amongst others.