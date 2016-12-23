Kenya: Millie Odhiambo Moves to Court to Stop Her Imminent Arrest

Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo has moved to court seeking anticipatory bail over her imminent arrest following her utterances in the precincts of Parliament on Tuesday.

Ms Odhiambo was caught on camera making what appeared to be offensive and derogatory remarks directed at President Kenyatta regarding his legitimacy as President and ability to govern the country.

The Mbita lawmaker claims she only expressed her displeasure at the manner in which government was transacting its business in parliament.

Now, she fears she might be arrested by security agencies.

Ms Odhiambo alleges she is currently traumatized and undergoing psychological torture from threats already issued against her.

She has sued the Director of Public Prosecution, the Interior Cabinet secretary, the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General and wants the court to issue an order stopping the sued parties from having her arrested or confined to house arrest.