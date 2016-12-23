23 December 2016

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Treasury Bonds Sales Down As Year End Obligations Reign

Tagged:

Related Topics

The last two-year treasury bonds sold in the debt market this year received less investors' participation closing the show undersubscribed.

According to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) auction summary on the session held on Wednesday, the debt instrument attracted bids worth 104.43bn/- compared to 128.5bn/- offered to the market for tendering.

At the end successful amount was 52.43bn/-.

Analysts attribute the bond's underperformance to the year end obligations by investors, mostly commercial banks, pension funds, insurance companies and some microfinance institutions. During this period of time, investors pay quarterly taxes and set some amount for year end expenses.

The funds sourced from the debt instrument are channeled to long term infrastructure projects executed by the government for improved livelihood. The weighted average yield to maturity remained at 17.66 per cent as in the session held in October this year.

Similarly, the weighted average coupon yield remained at 9.31 per cent as in the preceding session in October.

The weighted average price for successful bids was 83.99 while the minimum successful price/100 was 83.65. The highest bid /100 and lowest bid/100 were 85.70 and 74.11 respectively while the number of bids received in the two-year auction were 99 and only 34 became successful.

Tanzania

Zanzibar Polls Crisis Unfolds in 2016

Around mid-day Wednesday, October 28, 2015 the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairman, Mr Jecha Salim Jecha,… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.