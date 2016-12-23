23 December 2016

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: JMK Park Set for Christmas Hockey Finals, Gala Today

By Mbonile Burton

Christmas Hockey tournament climaxes today at Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete Youth Park in Dar es Salaam with seven vying for the event's top prize.

Organised by Tanzania Hockey Association (THA), the tournament opened a first round showdown yesterday at the same venue.

Kaushik Doshi, the secretary of THA said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the event has brought hockey family together with aims at celebrating Christmas and the New Year He said that the tournament will see young and adult players, boys and girls, women and men playing together on the same ground.

"The aim of the tournament is to enjoy playing together, to stay together while playing hockey, to celebrate the end of the year together with all the members of the hockey family," he said.

Doshi added that there will be under-14 teams competing for the top prize, mixed boys and girls as sign of gender equality and hockey as a sport for all.

"We want to ensure that gender barriers are forgotten in hockey, everybody has the same right to play, we can only show that by playing together," he said.

He, however, said that seven teams coming from different primary schools and community teams are competing at the event.

