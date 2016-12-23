Kenya: Mentally Ill Woman Sets Baby on Fire in Kisii

Police on Thursday arrested a woman for allegedly setting her baby on fire in Nyanchwa, Kisii Central sub-county.

According to Kisii County Police Commander Agnes Mudambah, the incident occurred at 9.00 am.

"We received a report by the area Assistant Chief George Nyamwaro that a woman had burned her five-month-old boy child, police rushed to the scene and confirmed the demise of the baby," said Ms Mudambah.

Ms Mudambah said the 47-year-old mother set ablaze the bed where the baby was sleeping.

The police commander added that the woman is said to be suffering from a mental illness and is on medication.

Mr Nyamwaro also said the woman had a history of mental illness and was known to be unstable. He however expressed shock at the incident, saying she had not displayed violent behaviour before.

"We have always known she is mentally challenged, but never imagined she would one day set on fire her child. She was not the violent type," Mr Nyamwaro said.

Family members said they were surprised to see smoke billowing from Ms Mayenda's house.

"We ran to the house but by the time we arrived, the child's charred remains were all we found," said the woman's sister Pascalia Kemunto.

Ms Kemunto said she had observed signs of stress in her sister but regretted not having taken action earlier.

"We noticed a gradual change in moods from the time our sister had her baby but did not act. I wish we had taken steps to protect the child much earlier," said Ms Kemunto.

The body has been moved to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

The baby's mother has been taken into custody awaiting mental assessment and further investigation.