Tanzania: Simba Act to Sort Players' Permits Saga

Simba leadership has acted quickly to sort out permits required for their foreign players and coaches to be eligible to work in the country.

The club's Spokesman, Haji Manara confirmed to the 'Daily News' yesterday in Dar es Salaam that the club has already paid for the work permits for all its foreign players and coaches as per the Immigration Services directives.

Manara added that the process of obtaining the players and coaches' residence permits from the Immigration Services was going on well and he was sure that the permits will be out by yesterday or today.

"We have already paid for the work permits for our foreign players and coaches as the law requires and we are finalising process to secure residence permits so that our players can be utilised in the league match this weekend," he said.

Simba will be in action tomorrow at the Uhuru Stadium, facing JKT Ruvu who lost 3-0 over Young Africans in their previous game last Saturday. On Wednesday, the Dar es Salaam Region Immigration Officer, John Msumi, warned Simba, Young Africans and Azam against using foreign players with no work and residence permits. Msumi issued this warning shortly after questioning officials of the three clubs allegedly for using players and technical officials without required permits.

Simba General Secretary Patrick Kahemele and Yanga General Secretary, Baraka Deusdedit were summoned for questioning by the immigration officials, allegedly for employing foreign players and coaches without securing their work and residence permits.

Msumi said Simba had the biggest number of players and officials who have not been provided with work and residence permits. "We told them to follow required procedures as early as possible. In the meantime, they will not be allowed to use them until they finalise the required procedures," Msumi said.

Simba players who are said to have lacked the required documents are Janvier Bokungu (Congo DR), Juuko Murshid (Uganda), Fredrick Blagnon (Ivory Coast), Laudit Mavugo (Burundi), Daniel Agyei and James Kotei, (Ghana) and Method Mwanjali (Zimbabwe). Cameroonian coach Joseph Omog, his assistant Ugandan Jackson Mayanja and goalkeeper's coach, Abdul Idd Salim from Kenya are also said to have been working in the country without the required permits.

When reached to confirm whether or not, Simba have secured the required permits by yesterday, Msumi denied the news saying the club has yet to present the work permits which are acquired from the Ministry of Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled.

"If Simba says they have already obtained the work permits for their players and coaches, they should present the documents to us (Immigration) for residence permits to be processed and give them green light to use their experts," said Msumi.

Msumi said Yanga, who have seven foreign players and three foreign coaches have already fulfilled the required procedures by securing permits for its players and officials. Players are Obrey Chirwa (Zambia), Donald Ngoma and Thaban Kamusoko (Zimbabwe), Haruna Niyonzima (Rwanda), Amissi Tambwe (Burundi), Vincent Bossou (Togo) and Justine Zulu (Zambia).

The club's technical officials are George Lwandamina and his assistant Noel Mwandila from Zambia and Technical Director, Hans Van der Pluijm from Holland.

Early this week, Mtwara's Ndanda FC reportedly filed an appeal to the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB), demanding the body to dock Simba three points for fielding two Ghanaian players -- Daniel Agyei and James Kotei without work and residence permits.