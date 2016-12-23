Tanzania: Taifa Stars End Year in Awkward FIFA Ranking

Photo: Daily News

Tanzania national soccer team, Taifa Stars.

Tanzania will end the year in 156th position following in the final FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking of 2016 released in Zurich, Switzerland, yesterday.

Taifa Stars climbed four places up in the latest global rankings with 154 points and recorded their worst position at the end of the year in a decade.

The nation has enjoyed a bad spell this year after keeping on a downward spiral, moving from 132nd place last December to the current 156th spot. Last month's 160th position was lowest point since December 2005, when the country finished in 165th position. Its worst ever position was 172nd in 2004.

Taifa Stars, currently under the tutelage of Charles Boniface Mkwasa, finish the year in 48th spot on continental ranking. The country's football again suffered owing to the inability of the Taifa Stars to garner positive results in African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and World Cup qualifiers.

With only 15 men's international 'A' games played since the release of the last Ranking, there have been few significant changes, with no movements inside or into the top ten. Lionel Messi's beaten Copa America finalists Argentina end the year top of Fifa's world rankings while France, defeated in the Euro 2016 final, were named 'mover of the year'.

Argentina finish 2016 out in front of arch rivals Brazil to inherit the 'team of the year' title from Belgium, displaced from the Fifa summit by the Edgardo Bauza-coached Albiceleste in April.

The biggest winner of the month can be found much further down the table: Rwanda (92nd, plus 9). Only three further teams, Indonesia (171st, plus 8), Myanmar (159th, plus 7), and Estonia (116th, plus 6) - have jumped more than five positions since the November edition.

Looking at the table in terms of places gained this year, Guinea-Bissau (68th, plus 78 spots since December 2015) and Curaçao (75th, plus 76 places since December 2015) are the biggest winners of 2016.

The African side had a stellar year, reaching their first-ever CAF Africa Cup of Nations, while the tiny Caribbean island nation secured several positive results in qualifying for next year's Caribbean and CONCACAF Gold Cups. Both teams also make the top ten in the 'Mover of the Year' table (below), in terms of points gained.

The regional shaping of the Ranking's top 50 has taken on a different slant compared to this time last year. Asia has increased its standing, with four teams now in the top 50 (plus 3), at the expense of Europe (28, minus one), Africa (7, minus 1), and CONCACAF (3, minus 1).