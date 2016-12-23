Tanzania: Data Links Nutrition With Academic Prowess

New data released by Twaweza yesterday showed that children's ability to perform at school has a strong link with their nutritional status.

According to the findings children who are well nourished are almost twice as likely to possess Standard Two literacy and numeracy skills (Kiswahili and numeracy) than those who are severely malnourished.

The study recommended the need for parents and schools to work together to strengthen school feeding programmes for pupils to have a better chance of learning.

The study tested the ability of children aged between 10 and 14 years to read a Standard two level story in English whereby 17 per cent of severely malnourished children passed while 16.4 per cent with moderately malnourished performed well and 25 per cent of well nourished children passed.

In Kiswahili, 46.3 per cent of those who are severely malnourished passed ; 51.3 per cent on moderately malnourished status also passed while and 65.8 per cent of well-nourished children also performed well.

The study further showed that in numeracy, 35 per cent of severely malnourished children passed, 37.7 per cent of moderately malnourished children also performed well while 53.4 per cent of well nourished children passed.

Manager of Uwezo Tanzania, Ms Zaida Mgalla, said such data provided insight into the nutritional status of children as also they appeared to show a strong link between nutrition in children and learning outcomes.

She added: "The strength of this will need to be investigated further -- to establish its extent. Already, we can see that children's nutrition levels seem to have less effect on English literacy when compared with Mathematics and Kiswahili.