Tanzania: Yanga Pick Up Tools to Topple Simba

Photo: Daily News

Yanga players during a training session.

Holders Young Africans are yet again presented with an opportunity to go top of the Mainland Premier League table if they win against African Lyon at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam this evening.

Yanga will play this match two days after the leadership managed to sort out internal wrangle with players, who had downed their tools. After kicking off the league second round with high note with a 3-0 win over JKT Ruvu at Uhuru Stadium last Saturday, all seemed well for the giants, only for things to change on Monday, when the boycott started.

Tension mounted as players turned up at the Uhuru Stadium but refused to take part in training, in an apparent move sought to push the club's management to settle their unpaid salaries. The boycott continued on Tuesday, throwing Yanga members and fans into panic.

The boycott disrupted Coach George Lwandamina and his technical bench training programme. Lwandamina who joined the club recently was obviously incensed by such sort of distractions at the start of reign.

The Zambian took to his facebook page on Tuesday to explain the importance of professional discipline and self-discipline, sending a clear message to his new charges of what he expects of them.

He wrote; "Discipline is a key element in developing and maintaining motivated hardworking footballers and united teams and it is the most important attribute needed to achieve any type of personal or athletic excellence." However, the club leadership promised to settle players' salaries before their encounter against Africans Lyon today.

Further reports within the club's hierarchy said that players were given bonus for winning against JKT Ruvu. No wonder, the players ended their twoday boycott and resumed training at the same venue on Wednesday evening, saying they had put everything behind their backs and their focus was to win today's encounter.

Yanga Assistant Captain, Haruna Niyonzima said all is settled and their focus was now in the game against Lyon. "When you see players busy training like this it means everything is settled.

The task ahead is to ensure we win against Lyon on Friday (today)," he said shortly after training on Wednesday. Players underwent tough training regime to restore their endurance and stamina, exercising both with and without the ball.

Speaking shortly after the training session, assistant coach, Juma Mwambusi, said players have responded well to training and are ready for the game against African Lyon. "We are pleased with how players have responded to our training regime today.

It was a bit tough session because we wanted them to regain fitness and I'm sure they will be in a good condition to play on Friday (today) against Lyon," he said. Mwambusi also said that goalkeeper, Beno Kakolanya, is the only player who did not train with the rest of the team yesterday because he was still nursing groin injury.

A win will see them move top of the log on 39 points, one above their archrivals Simba, who will be on the sidelines until tomorrow, when they face JKT Ruvu at the same venue.

Yanga who begun the second round with hefty win over relegation haunted JKT Ruvu, managed to claim a temporary league diadem, which lasted only 24 hours, before Simba reclaimed it with a sweet 2-0 victory over defiant Ndanda FC away at Nangwanda Stadium in Mtwara.

Simba win over Ndanda restored their two-point lead over their traditional rivals Yanga, while pushing Azam 12-point out of the track.

Simba, now the hottest contenders for the 2016-17 league title, are enjoying the helm with 38 points, two points above Yanga, who are chasing them close behind with 36 points. Azam have remained a distant third with 26 points after they were forced to a barren draw by African Lyon on Sunday