Tanzania: Tundu Lissu On Sixhour Quiz Blitz At Dar Police Station

CHADEMA Chief Legal Advisor, Mr Tundu Lissu, was yesterday held for six hours at the Dar es Salaam Central Police Station for interrogation following his statement during a recent press conference in the city.

Speaking to journalists a few minutes after being released from the interrogation room, Mr Lissu said he was also called to give evidence about the disappearance of a CHADEMA official, Ben Saanane, who went missing since last month.

According to him, he was needed to report to the Central Police Station at 8:00 am but he arrived at 10:00 am with his driver and was interrogated until 16:00 pm.

"They called me here for two issues. One was to provide evidence on the disappearance of Mr Saanane who has gone missing since last month. The other issue was about what they regarded as inflammatory statement during a press conference in Dar es Salaam recently," he explained.

Mr Lissu recently told a news conference that the opposition party had credible information the government had set up two 'torture dungeons' in Mikocheni and Oysterbay in the city.

He said people arrested on suspicion of violating the cybercrime law were being questioned by a special police unit established to deal with terrorism and poaching and whose mandate had been expanded to cover cybercrime.

"For six months up to the end of November, a total of 142 people had been arrested in various parts of the country allegedly for insulting President John Magufuli on social media.

They were brought to Dar es Salaam and sent to torture chambers," the Singida East MP was reportedly said during a news conference. About Saanane, Mr Lissu said Chadema still had no idea where the party official was, adding that the party had stepped up its efforts to trace him.

He further said that the police told him that if they would want him for further interrogation, they would let him know. The 'Daily News' tried to get the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander, Simon Sirro, by phone for several hours to comment on the matter but his number was not reachable.