South Africa: Gogo Receives Special Gift From Minister Muthambi

Harrismith — The government subsidised set-top box (STB) is not only a special gift this Christmas for 91-year-old gogo Pauline Mokoena of Pholoni near Harrismith in the Free State, but it is also a powerful form of communication.

A STB enables TV viewers like gogo Mokoena to get more channels with perfect digital reception, which is rare in marginalised areas Pholoni and Intabazwe in the Free State.

On Thursday, Communications Minister Faith Muthambi visited Mokoena at her RDP house to officially connect her television set onto the digital terrestrial television (DTT) platform.

Mokoena, who lives with her three grandchildren, said: "I am really humbled. We have a TV but we could not afford a decoder... I don't have enough words to thank the Minister. Indeed, this is going to be a very special festive season in my lifetime."

Minister Muthambi was in the area as part of her nationwide digital migration awareness campaign. She engaged with residents of Intabazwe township and the surrounding villages at the packed Harrismith Secondary School Hall.

Minister Muthambi said the goal of her ministry is to create a public broadcasting system dedicated to the broadcasting of quality, diverse, citizen-orientated public programming that is committed to the deepening of South Africa's Constitution.

"Access to information discourages corruption ... and other improper governmental conduct. It facilitates the protection of rights, something that is easily demonstrated in the area of administrative justice."

Minister Muthambi said government is giving citizens access to information because this is central to deepening democracy.

DTT benefits

There are benefits accompanying the migration from analogue to digital. Some of these are as follows:

Viewers will get free access to more channels - SABC will now have up to 18 channels.

New free-to-air broadcasters will be licensed, adding to viewer choice.

More choice and diversity as a result of more channels

Better picture and sound quality (not necessarily HD)

An electronic TV guide (also known as an electronic programming guide or EPG) that enables you to plan what to watch at a touch of a button

Multi-language tracks, descriptive video for visually impaired and blind people, and closed captioning facilities for deaf and hard of hearing people.

To listen to radio via your television sets.

Government has pulled out all the stops in order usher in latest broadcasting technology by encouraging you to apply for the Set Top Boxes (STBs).

Application for STBs

Minister Muthambi reiterated government's commitment to providing free STBs to five million households who cannot afford to buy them.

"I am appealing to residents here to go out and register so that you are not left behind when the switch from analogue to digital takes place.

"The South African Post Office has been given the responsibility of registering indigent citizens who qualify for the government subsidised STBs," she said.

Applicants need to bring the following documents in order to be assessed:

South African Identity Document

Proof of Residence

Proof of possessing a TV set

Proof of household income below R3 200 per month.