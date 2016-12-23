Africa: Algeria Pushes for Liberation Struggle Heritage

Participants to the International Seminar on 'Algeria's contribution to the liberation of Africa,' have proposed joint efforts to develop and promote common heritage of struggles for Africa and Africans' promising future.

The delegates recommended, among other things, the establishment of a centre of studies and research on the national liberation movements in the continent.

According to their joint communiqué issued by the Algerian Embassy in Dar es Salaam yesterday, proposed "... establishment of partnership between official research's institutions and official bodies in African countries, especially those responsible for historical studies, archives, artistic creativity and preservation of common collective memory."

The delegates in the recent meeting in Algiers pushed for continued support to the Sahrawi cause and strengthening ties between Algeria and African countries towards the implementation of the African policy's principles.

They adopted a series of recommendations aimed at continuing support to the Sahrawi cause and the Sahrawi people's right to self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU).

The seminar organised under the high patronage of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in collaboration with Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Mujahedeen, War Veterans, appreciated Algeria's firm concern on preservation of unity, independence and development of the African continent.

The distinguished national and African figures and academics took part in the seminar that recommended the creation of a special fund to support the historical scientific researches as well as the institution of the prize of the best research on the African liberation movements.

They insisted on the creation of a data bank on the national liberation movements and the introduction of the theme of African people's common collective memory in AU's agenda. Tanzania was among the 20 African countries that were well represented in the high profile seminar.