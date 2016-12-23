Tanzania: TSN to Fly Higher, Pledges Managing Editor

Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN) Managing Editor, Dr Jim Yonazi, has said the public media house is destined to fly and dominate the country's media industry.

Dr Yonazi made the statement in Dar es Salaam yesterday when he addressed the company's employees at a meeting that coincided with celebration of the ten-year anniversary of 'HabariLeo', one of the media house's products.

Other products are 'Daily News', 'Sunday News', 'HabariLeo, HabariLeo Jumapili' and 'SpotiLeo'.

"TSN is destined to fly... and explore immense opportunities out of the challenges to produce innovative and quality products that will enable the company to further intensify its market dominance," he said.

The ME stated that the management was committed to building highly motivated and innovative team that would enable the company to achieve its vision.

He said the company is determined to conquer the market through workers' team work, commitment and innovations. Commenting on the anniversary celebrations, Dr Yonazi said the event marks a milestone of the company's development.

He commended the founder of the newspaper, the then Managing Editor, Mr Isaac Mruma, for the great efforts to start the newspaper.

"We will always cherish your (Mr Mruma) efforts for the establishment of 'Habari- Leo'...we welcome you anytime to share and lend us a hand of help for further development of the newspaper and the company," he said.

Mr Mruma thanked the company for recognising his contribution to HabariLeo establishment, challenging journalists to work professionally.

"We had a vision when we established the newspaper... we should work hard, exercise maximum professionalism to achieve our dream," he said, asking the journalists to avoid 'diary' news and instead focus on human interest stories.

'HabariLeo' was launched on December 22, 2006 under former President Jakaya Kikwete's initiative to have a sister paper of the main government- owned 'Daily News' and 'Sunday News'.