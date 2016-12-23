23 December 2016

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Katavi Man Jailed 20 Years Over 148m/-

By Peti Siyame

Mpanda — The Mpanda District Magistrate's Court in Katavi Region has sentenced Ndeisa Masudi (35) to spend 20 years in jail for unlawful possession of 25 pieces of ivory valued at 148m/-.

Reading the judgment, trial magistrate Mr Chiganga Ntengwa said prosecution side has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that the convict had really committed the crime.

The convicted person, Masudi was residing at Katumba refugees settlement in Mpanda District in the region. However, the same court also set free the other accused, Simon Fredrick, also a resident of Katumba refugee settlement at Mpanda District, for lack of sufficient evidence.

Earlier, the Katavi Region State Attorney, Ms Jamila Mziray, charged before the court that the convict committed the crime on January 12, last year at Urwila village in Mpanda District.

According to Ms Mziray , on that material day , the convict was caught red handed in possession of the said national trophy which were packed into two bags, which were kept inside the passenger bus christened AM that was heading to Tabora from Mpanda Town in Katavi Region.

She further alleged before the court that the arrest of the convict was jointly carried out by TANAPA wardens and police and was made possible by tip from members of the public.

On mitigation, the convict prayed for lenient sentence as it was the first offence and that he was a very young man who was recently married.

