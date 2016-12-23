Tanzania: Traders Decry Poor Sales As Prices Stabilise

Unlike last year, prices have remained stable this time as thousands of Dar es Salaam residents throng the city markets for lastminute purchases for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

A spot check by the 'Daily News' at Kariakoo and Gongo la Mboto markets in the city revealed that most foodstuff prices have remained unchanged for a week now.

Planning and Commercial Manager with Kariakoo Markets Corporation Mrero Mgheni, in an interview, described this year's situation as unusual, saying although people were flocking the markets, traders are still complaining over low purchasing power.

"This year the situation is different...we had expected massive inflation but the purchasing power of potential customers has decreased," he said, noting that the prices of most foodstuffs has remained constant.

He cited tomato whose prices range between 800/- and 1,200/- per kilogramme against last year's 1,500/- and 1,800/-. The prices of carrot this year range between 1,500/- and 2,000/- per kilo while last year they were between 2500/- and 3000/-.

The prices of potatoes are between 1,000/- and 1,200/-. On the rice price, he said most customers were after quality though some did not care much about it, saying demand for rice from Kyela was high, at between 1,200/- and 2,000/-, compared to other varieties.

He said supply of spices was high from different countries, including China and United Arab Emirates, with garlic and ginger nut prices ranging between 5,000/- and 6,000/- per kilo compared to last year's 7,000/- per kilo.

The manager said many people seem to have opted to save the little money they have for school fees and uniforms for their children as schools open early January, 2017.

The Chairperson of Kariakoo Association of Women Entrepreneurs and Traders, Juwabika, Ms Mwanamvua Kinanda, said business has this year dwindled compared to the previous years.

She said business is not good and has badly deteriorated due to a number of economic issues. "Instead of thinking about buying clothes, shoes or wallets for the festive seasons, people are now thinking about food and school fees for their children," she said.

She described limited money in circulation few days before Christmas as the biggest problem. Mr Mohamed Kiala, spices and fruit vendor at Gongo la Mboto market said things have changed a lot, with few customers available compared to other festive seasons.

"This morning (Wednesday) I was at Buguruni market where I always buy bulky goods but to my surprise most of the goods were not available though the prices have remained the same," he said.

The survey by this paper on Tuesday at Ubungo also observed that the bus terminal remained 'dry' contrary to similar periods in previous years.