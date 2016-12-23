23 December 2016

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: DCs Must Approve House Demolitions - Makonda

By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda has ordered auctioneers not to demolish any house in his city until the District Commissioner of the area has checked the court order and verified it.

Mr Makonda issued the directive yesterday at the swearing in of the new Ubungo District Commissioner Kisale Makori, who replaces Humphrey Polepole currently serving as CCM National Executive Committee (NEC) Secretary of Ideology and Publicity.

"There is a tendency in the city of poor people's houses getting demolished using fake court documents. At the end of the day, people are left crying. So, from now on, it is prohibited for any company to demolish any house without the approval of the DC [where the house is located]," he stressed.

He also directed city officials not to supervise house demolitions before getting the approval from the DC.

The RC said, "I want to begin the New Year in peace. We do not want to see people crying."

Meanwhile, he congratulated the new DC for Ubungo and urged him to collaborate with other civil servants in his district to speed up the development of the people in his jurisdiction because "people want to see social services are improved, not otherwise."

Speaking after taking the oath of office, Mr Makori thanked President John Magufuli for trusting him and promised to work closely with Ubungo residents in their development projects.

