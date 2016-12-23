press release

The Board of Inquiry that was established to investigate allegations of misconduct and or the fitness of the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Victoria Phiyega to hold office, has submitted a copy of its report to the National Commissioner.

According to section 9 of the South African Police Act, 1995, at the conclusion of the inquiry, the Board must submit its report to the President, the National Commissioner and Parliament.

The report was submitted to President Jacob Zuma on 15 December 2016. The President is still considering the report.

Arrangements are being made by the Board to submit a copy of the report to Parliament.

The Presidency has written to General Phiyega requesting her to make additional written representations that may assist the President in considering the recommendations of the Board of Inquiry.

Issued by: The Presidency