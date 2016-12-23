22 December 2016

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Resident Builds Shelter for Elderly

By Matlhogonolo Thukuza

Francistown — A Tonota resident has built a pensioners' shelter at Tonota post office.

Officially opening the shelter recently, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Mr Thapelo Olopeng recognised Ms Unami Banda, who built the shelter.

He said Ms Banda's life would change for good because of the gratitude of the elderly.

The minister also encouraged Botswana Post employees in Tonota to continue showing kindness to the elderly since they dealt with them on a daily basis.

Mr Olopeng said the pensioners would not only utilise the shelter to wait for services, but could form clubs such as knitting and weaving to curb boredom whilst waiting.

He said forming clubs could bring unity in the community without which the society would have no value and easily disintegrate.

For her part, Ms Banda said she was motivated to build the shelter after seeing the pensioners suffering during unfavourable weather conditions.

She said she wanted to do something that would make the elderly proud because she was where she was because of them.

Ms Banda stated that even though she was not working, she struggled and eventually managed to finish the shelter for the pensioners, adding despite all that, she was still going to do more for the elders in the village.

A representative for the elders, Mr Kesegofetse Modipane said they were grateful because they now had somewhere to run to during harsh conditions.

Mr Modipane said they did not expect such gift , adding that people like Ms Banda deserved to live a long life.

Source : BOPA

