22 December 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: FIFA Ranking - Algeria Finishes 2016 in 38th Place

Algeria finished the year 2016 in 38th place in the International Federation of Football (FIFA) ranking of December published on Thursday on its official website.

At the continental level, the national team remains in fifth place, behind Senegal (33rd), Côte d'Ivoire (34th), Tunisia (34th) and Egypt (36th).

Senegal and Tunisia, along with Zimbabwe (102), are the three opponents of the Desert Foxes in the first round (Gr.B) of the African Cup of Nations CAN-2017 in Gabon (14 January-5 February).

The Algerian team, which has been for long time the first African and Arab team, was dethroned last November. Now, it is the 5th African team and 3rd at the Arab level.

Algeria defeat to Nigeria (3-1), on November 12, during World Cup-2018 qualifiers Day II (Gr.B) has hasten the team downfall in the FIFA rankings.

