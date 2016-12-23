Algeria: Oapec Scientific Prize Awarded to Algerian Researcher

An Algerian researcher, Djamel Harbi, received Thursday in Cairo the Scientific Award of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC) for 2016. Following the examination of thirteen research projects, the Jury decided to award this prize to an Algerian study conducted by Harbi and to an Iraqi study by Saad Allah El Fathi.
This scientific prize focused on the theme "Recycling of waste oils and its economic and environmental impact." The 97th session of the ministerial meeting of OAPEC is held Thursday in Cairo with the participation of Minister of Energy Noureddine Boutarfa. This session is devoted to discussing the international oil market situation, organizational issues and evaluating the activities of this organization.
OPAEC includes ten Arab oil-exporting countries: Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Libya, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Iraq, Syria and Egypt.