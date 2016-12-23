South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Saddened By Passing of SANDF Soldier in the DRC

press release

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Jacob Zuma, has expressed deep sadness and extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of South African soldier, Rifleman Moalosi Mokhothu who fell on Monday, 19 December 2016, during a gunfight with rebels in North Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Rifleman Mokhothu and many other members of the South African National Defence Force are part of the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Congo (MONUSCO), which is employed in the DRC for a peacekeeping mission.

"We have learned with shock and sadness of the fall of our dedicated, brave and patriotic young soldier. We are proud of him. He died fighting for peace and stability in our continent. He paid the ultimate price for peace. We are deeply saddened. We salute him for his courage and his contribution will never be forgotten," said the President.

"On behalf of government and all South Africans, we wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives and colleagues. Our prayers and thoughts are with them in this difficult period. May his soul Rest In Peace," said the President.

Issued by: The Presidency