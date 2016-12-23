22 December 2016

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Saddened By Passing of SANDF Soldier in the DRC

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Jacob Zuma, has expressed deep sadness and extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of South African soldier, Rifleman Moalosi Mokhothu who fell on Monday, 19 December 2016, during a gunfight with rebels in North Kivu, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Rifleman Mokhothu and many other members of the South African National Defence Force are part of the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Congo (MONUSCO), which is employed in the DRC for a peacekeeping mission.

"We have learned with shock and sadness of the fall of our dedicated, brave and patriotic young soldier. We are proud of him. He died fighting for peace and stability in our continent. He paid the ultimate price for peace. We are deeply saddened. We salute him for his courage and his contribution will never be forgotten," said the President.

"On behalf of government and all South Africans, we wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives and colleagues. Our prayers and thoughts are with them in this difficult period. May his soul Rest In Peace," said the President.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

2016 Eventful Year for SADC

The curtain comes down on 2016 amid great optimism in Southern Africa over an expected improvement in food security and… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 South African Government. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.