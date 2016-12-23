Ghana: Private Sector Will Flourish Under My Govt - President-Elect

The President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has disclosed that his administration will focus on creating the needed atmosphere for the private sector to flourish.

According to him, the incoming government would reduce the cost of doing business, maintain fiscal discipline, reduce government borrowing and reduce interest rates to spur private sector investment.

Nana Akufo-Addo made this known Wednesday in Accra when he delivered an address at a post-annual general meeting (AGM) of the private sector forum of the Private Enterprises Federation (PEF). He assured that the public sector would not compete with the private sector under his government.

He said government would be providing an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive, as well as put in place social policies to protect the disadvantaged and the vulnerable in society.

"Government's role is to create the atmosphere for the private sector to flourish. We aim to achieve double digit GDP growth annually for the next four years, and this is possible if you remember that under the Kufuor-led NPP government the economy attained a GDP growth rate of 9.1% in 2008 without oil. We will reduce the cost of doing business, maintain fiscal discipline, reduce government borrowing and reduce interest rates to spur private sector investment," he said.

He announced that his government's economic programme would enhance agricultural production and productivity, along with a transformation of the economy through value- addition to raw materials in a process of rapid industrialization.

He said the incoming government would invest heavily in Ghanaians through the provision of quality education and healthcare, as well as affordable housing.

He was optimistic all programmes outlined were deliverable and urged the private sector to remain confident and assist in the transformation process.

"I believe they are deliverable programmes for my administration. These programmes will not be deliverable if you, the private sector, are not confident or able to play your crucial part," he urged.

"You asked for a government that spoke your language and believed in the private sector; you asked for policies that supported rather than hindered your plans; you asked for a government that listened and worked with you rather than dictated to you; you asked for a government with a team of professionals able to deliver on our promises and you asked for transparency and accountability in government. You are getting it. Let's roll up our sleeves and get to work," he added.

He also proposed the enactment of a Fiscal Responsibility Law (FRL) to bring comprehensiveness, accountability, transparency and stability to the entire budgetary process.

The new law, according to him, would establish a Fiscal Council to set up medium-term fiscal policy and monitor compliance.

Source: ISD (Gilbert Ankrah)