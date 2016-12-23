Uganda: Over 20 Feared Dead As Boat Capsizes On Lake Victoria

Photo: Henry Lubulwa/Daily Monitor

Over 20 people are feared dead following a boat accident on Lake Victoria.

The boat was reportedly carrying about 30 people when the accident occurred at about 11. 40 am on Friday.

According to the DPC, Mr Richard Musisi the victims were travelling from Bukasa, Kalangala District to Entebbe mainland for the Christmas festival.

He told this reporter that only six bodies have so far been recovered, four people rescued while 20 are still missing.

"The marine police had barred them from travelling. They also had no life jackets. Some of them said they were going for Christmas on the mainland," he said.