23 December 2016

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Another Nigerian Billionaire Jets in

Photo: The Herald
Nigerian billionaire Dr Cosmas Maduka.
By Takunda Maodza

Nigerian billionaire Dr Cosmas Maduka jetted into the country yesterday for a church service, but says his eyes are not closed to possible investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.

The Forbes magazine ranks Dr Maduka's business empire as worth over a billion dollars.

He is listed among the 10 richest men in Nigeria.

Dr Maduka is the president of Coscharis Group, former president of the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation and former non-executive director of Access Bank Nigeria.

He is guest speaker at the Spoken Word Ministries convention, which begins in Harare today ending on Tuesday next week.

In an interview with The Herald, Dr Maduka whose rags-to-riches story is inspirational, said while he is in the country on church business, his eyes will also scan for opportunities.

"As an investor, my eyes are always open. I came here surely to see my Christian brothers. It is a very short business as I will be leaving for South Africa on the 25th. I am spying the country to see where the opportunities lie but basically I am here for a Christians meeting," said Dr Maduka.

Zimbabwe

