22 December 2016

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Officer Injured in Isipingo While Responding to Business Robbery

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

It is alleged yesterday, 21 December 2016, at approximately 14:00, the members of the Durban K9 Unit responded rapid to a business robbery in progress at Rana Road, Isipingo. Upon arrival at the scene, the members came under fire from the group of suspects who were exiting the premises. The members returned fire fatally wounding one of the suspects. The other suspects managed to avert the arrest by fleeing the scene on foot. A 28-year-old police officer stationed at the Durban K9 unit sustained gunshot wound to the leg during the crossfire and was taken to the nearby hospital for medical treatment. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones. Charges of business robbery, attempted murder and inquest are being investigated by Isipingo SAPS.

"The police officials will defend themselves when came under fire. The swift response of the K9 unit members is commended. We wish the injured policeman a speedy recovery," said the KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.

South Africa

Travellers Beware - Visa Cards 'Not Working' in Zimbabwe

It's a nightmare. You travel back to cash-strapped Zimbabwe for Christmas ready to spread a bit of festive cheer with… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.