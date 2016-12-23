South Africa: Police Officer Injured in Isipingo While Responding to Business Robbery

press release

It is alleged yesterday, 21 December 2016, at approximately 14:00, the members of the Durban K9 Unit responded rapid to a business robbery in progress at Rana Road, Isipingo. Upon arrival at the scene, the members came under fire from the group of suspects who were exiting the premises. The members returned fire fatally wounding one of the suspects. The other suspects managed to avert the arrest by fleeing the scene on foot. A 28-year-old police officer stationed at the Durban K9 unit sustained gunshot wound to the leg during the crossfire and was taken to the nearby hospital for medical treatment. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones. Charges of business robbery, attempted murder and inquest are being investigated by Isipingo SAPS.

"The police officials will defend themselves when came under fire. The swift response of the K9 unit members is commended. We wish the injured policeman a speedy recovery," said the KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa.