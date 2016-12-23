Zimbabwe: Zimplats Metal Refinery Ready

Chinhoyi — Platinum mining giant Zimplats is in the final stages of refurbishing its base metal refinery expected to bolster local beneficiation and value addition of minerals at a cost of over $100 million.

Most of the equipment that was being manufactured elsewhere is now on-site at the Selous Metallurgical Complex where it will be used in the modification and refurbishment of the old plant.

The development marks major strides in compliance with Government's directive to set up processing plants locally to derive maximum benefits from the country's mineral resources.

This is in line with the Value Addition and Beneficiation cluster of Zim-Asset.

Platinum companies are currently carting out unprocessed platinum to South Africa leaving Zimbabwe at the base of the value chain, which increases at every tier of processing.

The BMR separates minerals like nickel, chrome and copper from platinum group metals.

Zimplats Corporate Affairs manager Mrs Busi Chindove said finalisation of the project hinges on availability of funds.

"We hope metal prices will improve so that we follow through with finalisation of the refurbishment of the base metal refinery," said Mrs Chindove.

"A lot of the items for the project are now on-site and how soon that will be done depends on the availability of funds."

Platinum mining companies need a combined $3 billion to set up local plants.

The development comes at a time when the Zimplats board has given the green light for the establishment of another mine to replace two others which are set to be decommissioned.

Known as Mupani Mine, it will replace Rukodzi and Ngwarati Mines.

"We have had to move swiftly to pre-empt the possibility of running out of ore by opening a new mine which will ensure that we meet out annual capacity of 6,2 million tonnes," she said.

The project is expected to chew about $264 million while more will be needed to complete the rehabilitation of Bimha mine which collapsed a few years ago.

Rehabilitation work is said to be progressing well and is expected to be complete by 2019.