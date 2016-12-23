Zimbabwe: Slomo in Charity Drive

Musician Franco Dhaka popularly known as "Slomo" has called on musicians and the general public to help those less fortunate through donating various items and goods during this festive season.

He said this after his recent visit to Chiredzi, where he was shocked with the level of destitution among rural dwellers, especially children. During the long journey to Chiredzi, he had to stop on several occasions to assist people who needed help.

Along the way, he met a young boy, with a wound on his face. Slomo gave the young man money so that he could get treatment.

"We need to reach out and assist the less privileged in our midst. Times are indeed hard for everyone but we should be able to assist and share the little that we have," he said.

Slomo is presently establishing a humanitarian fund called Franco Slomo Humanitarianism. His fans will be contributing to the fund in cash and kind throughout the year.