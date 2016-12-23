South Africa: Three Killed After Truck and Car Burst Into Flames After Collision

Three people, including two children, were killed after a truck and car collided and burst into flames on the N3 in Harrismith, paramedics said on Friday.

Netcare911 spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said when paramedics arrived on the scene, they found that both the truck and vehicle were on fire.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the truck driver managed to jump out of the truck before it burst into flames. Sadly, an adult and two children that were trapped inside the vehicle burnt to death."

The road is still closed and motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident, Mathe said.

Source: News24