Zimbabwe: Under-Staffed Harare Says No Plans to Recruit More Workers

The cash-strapped Harare city council says it has no immediate plans of increasing its workforce despite a recent report indicating it was operating well below its staff complement.

The report into the affairs of the Harare City Council by the Local Government Ministry revealed that Harare had 7,091 employees on its payroll instead of the staff establishment of 9,381; leaving 2,290 vacant posts.

Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni said in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com the authority was not contemplating any more recruitment of staff to meet the required number.

"I don't think this is the right time to be increasing the number of employees especially at the current cost of remuneration per employee across all grades," Manyenyeni said.

"Across all grades, we are paying between two and three times the market rate so this cannot be the time to be employing when we are such an inefficient employer."

According to the report, the council was failing to pay its employees their full salaries as they fell due.

"The council was in five months' salary arrears for the general staff (December 2015 to April 2016) whilst executive salaries were only 2 months in arrears i.e. March 2016 and April 2016," read the report in part.

The city has also failed to channel the bulk of its revenue towards service delivery with a huge chunk of its purse going towards salaries.

The report says Harare city council's total employment cost for the year 2015 was $129,646,244.51 whilst the approved budgeted total employment cost for the same year stood at $111,266,250 "resulting in an unfavourable variance of US$18,379,994.51".

"The average monthly employment costs for Harare City amounted to US$10,803,853.71 whilst the average monthly service delivery expenditure amounted to US$8,748,014.88 for the period January to December 2015.

"This translates to employment costs making up 55% of the total expenditure and 45% remaining for service delivery instead of the required 30:70 percent ratio."

The report also says the average monthly revenue collected by council amounted to US$14, 275,152.17 whilst the average monthly employment cost amounted to US$10,803,853.71.

The report also lifts the lid on a massive salary scandal by top executives.