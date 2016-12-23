South Africa: Cape Town Quells Metro Police Strike Fears

23 December 2016

News24Wire

Cape Town Quells Metro Police Strike Fears

It does not appear that metro police officers who have complained about a vehicle shortage will go on strike, Richard Bosman, Cape Town's safety and security executive director, said on Friday.

But if officers did choose to go on strike, there would be consequences for them because as essential services workers they are prohibited by law from doing so, he said.

Eyewitness News reported that metro police officers who are members of the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of SA (Demawusa) planned to strike over issues concerning shifts and the state of their fleet.

A union official was not immediately available for comment.

Bosman said metro police officers worked 12-hour shifts for four days in a row, followed by four days off, as had been the case for the past 15 years.

They agreed to this when they signed their work contracts, he said.

Bosman confirmed the reported complaint about the shortage of vehicles in the unit, but said all were roadworthy and serviceable.

The city's metro police enforce bylaws and traffic regulations and provide support to the SA Police Service when needed.

Bosman said he would be among the city's safety officials on duty over the festive season.

