Nigeria: TECNO Mobile Hosts Nigeria's Soccer Party in Lagos

Having recently signed a global partnership deal with Manchester city, TECNO Mobile has taken steps to promote sports participation and team spirit amongst fans by hosting its first Soccer party at Bheerhugs café in the Ikeja City Mall, Ikeja Lagos on Sunday, December 18, 2016.

The party, which was hosted in typical football settings and ran through the Manchester City vs. Arsenal match had TECNO Mobile's senior executives and popular celebrities in attendance. Fans of the brand and football lovers packed at the cozy Bheerhugs Bar to cheer and enjoy the Super Sunday EPL match fixture. Brila FM's renowned OAP, Murphy Ojemba and other presenters - Senior Lecturer and Voicemail anchored the exhilarating event while an in-house DJ, which was complemented by a live band, thrilled the crowd with great music.

Arsenal took the lead after only 5minutes with a Theo Walcott goal, while Manchester City had to wait till the 47th minute for Leroy Sané to score the leveler and then grab the much needed winner through a Raheem Sterling's solo effort at the 71st minute. After the incredible win, Manchester City moved two places up the EPL table to finish the night in second position.

Interestingly, SuperSports football analyst and the acclaimed Prince of Monaco, Victor Ikpeba was at the event to share some fond memories of football and his time with Arsenal Manager, Arsene Wenger. He thanked TECNO Mobile for hosting such a pleasurable event and promised to attend other events by the brand. TECNO Mobile's Deputy Marketing Manager (PR), Mr. Attai Oguche while speaking at the event, appreciated friends of the brand for always deeming it fit to participate in every activity organized by the brand and also promised that, the brand will continue to be a pacesetter in different areas while maintaining its goal of providing highly competitive smartphones to mobile device enthusiasts.

It was indeed an evening of fun and excitement for both party and football lovers, as well as TECNO fans. Invited guests thanked Tecno for the opportunity to unwind, bringing fans together to promote team spirit and also congratulated Tecno Mobile on its tenth anniversary.