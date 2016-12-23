23 December 2016

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Forces Carry Out Security Sweep in Bardere Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali federal government security forces have conducted a security sweep in the southern town of Bardere in Gedo province on Friday morning, residents said. The dawn operation saw the arrest of several suspects in connection with remote-controlled overnight IED blast targeted Somali and Ethiopian troops in the town.

Col Asad Ali Hashi, a senior Somali military officer in the city has confirmed to Radio Shabelle that the sweep was aimed at detaining the masterminds of the explosion.

"Our security operations will continue until we make the city is completely protected from the Al shabaab attacks," Hashi added.

Recently, gunmen thought to be Al shabaab assassins shot dead a Somali military soldier in Bardere, and no one was arrested for the murder, according to the officer.

Somalia

Top Sheikhs Under Fire Over Women's Basketball Ban

An Islamic Fatwa banning a women's national basketball tournament that kicked off in Garowe on Thursday has raised… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.