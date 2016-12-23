Somalia: Forces Carry Out Security Sweep in Bardere Town

Somali federal government security forces have conducted a security sweep in the southern town of Bardere in Gedo province on Friday morning, residents said. The dawn operation saw the arrest of several suspects in connection with remote-controlled overnight IED blast targeted Somali and Ethiopian troops in the town.

Col Asad Ali Hashi, a senior Somali military officer in the city has confirmed to Radio Shabelle that the sweep was aimed at detaining the masterminds of the explosion.

"Our security operations will continue until we make the city is completely protected from the Al shabaab attacks," Hashi added.

Recently, gunmen thought to be Al shabaab assassins shot dead a Somali military soldier in Bardere, and no one was arrested for the murder, according to the officer.