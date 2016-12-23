Somalia: Candidate - Servants and Security Forces Unpaid for a Year

Jibril Abdulle, a Somali presidential candidate has voiced concern over the unpaid salaries of the civil servants and security forces personnel as the country's government leaders seeking re-election.

The presidential said in a statement that many of the civil servants have become destitute and homeless after failing to pay their expenses due to the unpaid salaries by the Somali federal government.

"I'm concerned the situation of the Somali civil servants and security forces because they had not been received their monthly allowance for a year which is supposed to be paid by the government," Abdulle said.

The security forces and civil servants did not get their payments 8 months in the current year 2016 and 4 months in the past year 2015. The outgoing leaders are accused of turning blind eye to circumstances.

Mr Jibril said the country's outgoing president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his PM Omar Abdirashid Sharmarke are both presidential candidates, and using national asset for their campaign.

Somali government forces are unpaid as the country is in the process of conducting its elections and the issue of security and fight against Al shabaab is high on the agenda.

Read the statement in Somali: hal-qaran-warsaxafadeed-2